Toyota Rumion festive edition launched in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has introduced a special Festive Edition of its Rumion model. The Toyota Rumion, which is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, is available in four variants: S, G, V, and S CNG. Prices range from Rs 10.44 lakh to Rs 13.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The limited edition comes with the Toyota Genuine Accessories (TGA) package. This Festive Edition is available with the TGA package for an extra Rs 20,608, and the offer is valid until October 31, 2024, at Toyota dealerships.

Key updates include a back door garnish, mud flaps, rear bumper garnish, deluxe carpet mats, headlamp garnish, chrome door visors, a roof edge spoiler, and body side moulding with a sleek garnish.

The SUV is powered by a 1.5-litre K series petrol engine, available with a 5-speed manual or automatic gearbox. The seven-seater also offers a petrol-CNG option with a 5-speed manual transmission. In terms of fuel efficiency, the petrol variant offers an impressive 20.51 km/l, while the CNG version delivers 26.11 km/kg. The petrol engine generates 101 bhp, while the CNG variant provides 86.63 bhp.

Inside, the Rumion Festive Edition is packed with modern features like a 7-inch Smartplay Cast touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and Toyota i-Connect for remote control of various functions. Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, Hill Hold, and Electronic Stability Program (ESP)