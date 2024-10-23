Uttarakhand to establish seven pine needle briquette units to curb forest fires

Uttarakhand’s forest department is taking action to address the frequent forest fires that ravage the state’s mountainous regions during summer. To reduce the risk, the government plans to set up seven briquette-pellet units that will utilize pine needles, a primary fuel source for these fires. The initiative aims to mitigate wildfires, promote sustainable forest management, and create local employment opportunities.

Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal announced that the units will be located in regions like Almora, Champawat, Garhwal, and Narendranagar, and will involve entrepreneurs in collecting and processing pine needles. This initiative is seen as a key step in preventing wildfires, as the dry, oily pine needles easily ignite and contribute to large-scale environmental damage and biodiversity loss. The state is also setting targets for pine needle collection in each forest range to maximize this effort.

Uttarakhand has faced significant devastation from forest fires, with 10 lives lost so far this year, including tragic incidents involving an elderly woman and three Nepali laborers. Official data shows that 689.89 hectares of forest land have been affected by over 575 reported incidents since November 2023. This initiative is a crucial measure to tackle the ongoing wildfire crisis.