Bengaluru: Outrage after viral photo reveals Rs 55,600 nursery admission fee

In urban India, education costs have soared, especially in private schools offering foreign curricula, leaving many middle-class families struggling to afford their children’s education. Recently, outrage sparked online after a photo of a nursery school’s fee structure went viral, revealing an exorbitant Rs 55,600 admission fee for nursery and junior KG students. The breakdown also included an Rs 8,400 parent orientation fee, sparking disbelief. Dr. Jagdish Chaturvedi, an ENT surgeon, shared the notice on X, highlighting the absurdity of the orientation fee, which struck a chord with many parents facing similar financial burdens.

The total fees at the time of admission amounted to Rs 1,51,656, excluding the orientation fee, adding to the growing concerns over the increasing commercialization of education. Many parents expressed their frustration, with one user noting that schools exploit parents’ fear of missing out (FOMO), driving the cycle of high fees. Another commenter pointed out that parents often prioritize spending on their children over themselves, fueling the growth of expensive educational institutions.

This incident is not isolated, as exorbitant school fees have become a common complaint. Earlier this year, a Delhi man revealed he paid Rs 4.3 lakh for his son’s playschool fees, commenting that the amount far exceeded his entire education expenses. These growing financial pressures on parents highlight the urgent need for regulatory measures to address the rising costs of education in urban areas.