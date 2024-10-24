Bengaluru Rains: DCM DK Shivakumar Announces ?10,000 Aid for Affected Residents

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has announced a compensation of ?10,000 for each household affected by rainwater flooding in Bengaluru. During his visit to several flood-hit areas on Wednesday, he instructed authorities to clear encroachments on stormwater drains (Rajakaluves) that have been contributing to the city’s recurrent flood issues. Shivakumar assured residents that those displaced by the floods would be provided with temporary shelters and meals.

Shivakumar visited flood-affected locations such as Kendriya Vihara Apartment in Yelahanka, Marianna Palya in Byatarayanapura, and Sri Sai Layout in KR Puram. He met with members of local resident associations, listened to their concerns, and promised immediate action to resolve the problems caused by the flooding. The DCM emphasized the government’s commitment to addressing the issues and improving drainage systems to prevent future incidents.

Revenue Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, who accompanied the DCM, highlighted ongoing efforts to clean and clear the Rajakaluves and announced that lake desilting operations would be funded through the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF). He also noted that the lake management committee would soon meet to discuss further flood mitigation strategies.