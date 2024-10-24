Bengaluru rains: Heavy traffic on Electronic City flyover prompts techies to walk home

Heavy rains in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening caused a major traffic jam on the Electronic City flyover, with waterlogging at key entry and exit points, particularly near Silk Board junction, leading to hours of standstill. The congestion stretched from Bommanahalli to Electronic City, leaving commuters stuck for nearly three hours. Many, frustrated by the delay, decided to abandon their vehicles and walk home as the situation worsened.

Several tech employees, who were heading home in company cabs, chose to walk instead due to the prolonged standstill. One commuter shared on social media about being stuck on the flyover for more than 1.5 hours, while another reported being motionless for 20 minutes. The Bengaluru traffic police eventually had to shut down one side of the flyover due to waterlogging at Roopena Agrahara, exacerbating the traffic jam on the city-bound lane.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many criticizing the authorities for poor drainage and traffic management during the monsoon season. Videos of the gridlock were widely shared, with commuters calling for improved infrastructure to prevent such recurring issues. Until conditions improve, motorists were advised to avoid the affected route or delay their travel.