Canva launches AI-powered text-to-image generator: Details

Mumbai: Canva introduced a new text-to-image artificial intelligence (AI) generation tool and added several new features to its Visual Suite. The Sydney-based visual communications platform introduced AI image generator Dream Lab, a platform that was built on the tech stack of Leonardo.Ai. Additionally, it also added new tools such as Magic Write, polls and quizzes, interactive charts, and AI-powered whiteboards to Visual Suites.

The new Dream Lab, an AI-powered text-to-image generator that can create photos and graphics to help users quickly find the right image for their projects. The image generation tool is powered by Leonardo.Ai’s Phoenix foundational model and offers various use cases.

Dream Lab can generate multiple variations of an image in more than 15 different styles based on a text prompt. These styles also include 3D renders and illustrations. The context-aware AI model can also generate multi-subject images as well as photorealistic portraits. Additionally, users can also add an image as a style reference to have more control over the output.

Canva also announced several new tools and features for Visual Suite, a collection of tools for content creation across various formats including documents, videos, presentations, and more. The company upgraded several existing tools and added new tools based on requests from its community.

The AI-powered whiteboard has been updated with the ability to sort and summarise text. An interactive Reaction Stickies has also been added that allows collaborators to vote on ideas in real-time. Magic Write is also getting an upgrade with contextual text generation capability which can generate more accurate output as well as refine generated text with a single click.

For videos, Canva has introduced new animation effects and auto-generated captions. Another new tool called “polls and quizzes” has also been added. Users can create customisable polls and quizzes directly in the editor with this tool.

Canva is also making it easier to access the Visual Suite by integrating it with Google Workspace via Gmail, Google Drive, Calendar, Docs, and more.