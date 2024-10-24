Commodity Market: Gold price slides down after nine days

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined in Kerala after nine days. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 58280, down by Rs 440 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7285, down by Rs 55. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 320 per 8 gram. In last nine days, gold price surged by Rs 1960 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a slight increase on Thursday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.8025.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.450. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7358.3 per gram, also up by Rs.420. The price change in 24 carat gold over the past week has been -1.92%, while over the last month, it has recorded a decrease of -4.11%. The current price of silver is Rs.107200 per kg, which represents an increase of Rs.2000 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures contracts opened flat at Rs 77,971 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.2% or Rs 159. Silver futures contracts were trading at Rs 97,450/kg, up by 0.51% or Rs 490. On Wednesday, gold futures contract settled at Rs77,812 per 10 grams with a loss of 1.07% and silver futures contract settled at Rs96,960 per kilogram with a loss of 3.01%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,718.32 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were 0.1% higher to $2,732.10. Gold prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday. Price of spot silver rose 0.2% to $33.80 per ounce, after hitting its highest level since late 2012 at $34.87 on Tuesday. Platinum rose 0.6% at $1,022.25 and palladium gained 2.9% to $1,090.50.