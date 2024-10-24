Deepotsav 2024: Yogi Govt Aims Record with 1,100 Vedic Scholars Leading Saryu Aarti

Ayodhya is gearing up for a grand Deepotsav celebration from October 28 to 30, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The event aims to set a Guinness World Record as 1,100 Vedacharyas perform the Saryu Aarti, spanning from Laxman Kila Ghat to Naya Ghat. The eighth edition of Deepotsav will light up the city with 25 lakh lamps, beginning with a four-kilometer-long procession from Saket, followed by Ramayana performances by artistic troupes. Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat will also attend the event.

A key feature of the Deepotsav will be a cultural program and laser show at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu River, complementing the Saryu Aarti. The Yogi government is highlighting global cultural heritage alongside local traditions, with performances by artists from six countries—Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia, and Nepal—who will present Ramlilas during the festivities. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) is partnering to facilitate these international performances.

The celebration will also showcase talent from 16 Indian states, including Kashmir, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and more, with diverse cultural programs. Performances by both Indian and international artists will be held at multiple locations across Ayodhya, such as Guptar Ghat, Tulsi Udyan, and Hanumangarhi. Spectacular drone shows and musical laser displays will further enhance the grandeur of this year’s Deepotsav.