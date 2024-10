Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian expat wins $1 million for second time

Dubai: An Indian expat won the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire promotion for the second time. Amit Saraf, a 50-year-old Indian, became the ninth person to win the promotion twice with ticket number 2813, which he purchased on October 8.

Saraf previously won $1 million in January 2021. He also won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Carbon Black Metallic) car in the Finest Surprise Series with ticket number 0115 in February 2023. He also won Dh40,000 Dubai Duty Free gift card during the 40th anniversary surprise on December 20, 2023. Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury vehicles.

George Mathew, an Indian national based in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Mojave Silver Metallic) car with ticket number 1093 in the Finest Surprise Series 1894 which he purchased online on September 27.

Lastly, Tarek Haddad, a 52-year-old Lebanese national based in Dubai won an Aprilia Tuono V4 1100 (Torque Red) motorbike with ticket number 110 in the Finest Surprise Series 599 which he purchased online on September 27.