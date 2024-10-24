Dubai Home Festival announces 3-day flash sale with up to 90% discount

Dubai: Dubai Home Festival 2024 (DHF) has announced a three-day flash sale offering discounts of up to 90% on home furnishings, décor, and electronics. The flash sale will be from October 25 to 27.

Leading brands across the city will offer major markdowns across furniture, home décor, accessories, electronics, home appliances, and more for just 72 hours.

Brands like 2XL, Dwell, The One, Royal Furniture, and more are offering discounts of up to 90% on select products. More stores are also joining the celebrations offering big discounts on their newest collections including Danube Home, Crate & Barrel, Huzaifa Furniture, Indigo Living, Better Life, and more.