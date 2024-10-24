Garmin Fenix 8 series smartwatches launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Garmin Fenix 8 series of smartwatches was launched in India. The lineup includes Fenix 8 Solar and Fenix 8 AMOLED smartwatches. Garmin Fenix 8 series price in India starts at Rs. 86,900 and is available for purchase via the Garmin India website and select offline retail stores. The smartwatches come with a two-year warranty.

The solar charging model is offered in sizes of 47mm and 51mm, while the AMOLED variant comes in three options — 43mm, 47mm, and 51mm. They sport 1.4-inch circular displays with a resolution of up to 454 x 454 pixels.

Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is offered in stainless steel or titanium bezel options with Corning Gorilla Glass or sapphire crystal display protection. The Fenix 8 Solar, on the other hand, has a titanium bezel and a sapphire panel which helps convert sunlight into battery power. Both models have fibre-reinforced polymer cases with metal rear covers and silicone straps. They come with a military-grade rating for thermal, shock, and water resistance.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for 4th session

The Garmin Fenix 8 series gets inbuilt speakers and microphones allowing users to make phone calls directly when paired with a smartphone. All variants are compatible with both iOS and Android handsets. Even without a connected phone, and with an active internet connection, they can be used for certain voice commands. The watches are equipped with a flashlight as well.

Connectivity options for the Garmin Fenix 8 series include GPS, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and ANT+. Users can utilise the Topo Active feature to access several pre-loaded maps of golf courses and ski resorts around the world. They can use certain navigation tools without internet connectivity with the smartwatches.

The Garmin Fenix 8 series smartwatches are equipped with sport-specific features including support for 40-meter diving. They come with GPS-based PacePro for pace guidance and ClimbPro for climb-related metrics among other dedicated trackers. Users can get free Garmin Coach plans with these watches for customised training and exercise plans. The watches have a BodyBattery feature. They support health tracking sensors like heart rate and pulse monitors as well.

The 51mm Garmin Fenix 8 Solar is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 48 days, depending on the usage. Meanwhile, the 51mm Garmin Fenix 8 AMOLED is said to offer a usage time of up to 29 days.