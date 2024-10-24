GST Raids in Thrissur’s Jewellery Units Recover 120 kg of Gold; Operation Ongoing

Goods and Service Tax (GST) intelligence officials are conducting extensive raids on gold jewellery manufacturing units and shops in Thrissur, resulting in the seizure of 120 kg of unaccounted gold so far. According to State GST Intelligence Deputy Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, the operation aims to uncover tax evasion that has occurred over the past five years. This significant raid, involving 74 locations across Thrissur, is the largest of its kind in the state, with around 700 officers from various regions of Kerala participating.

The operation, named “Torre del Oro,” is being led by State GST Intelligence Special Commissioner Abraham and primarily targets wholesale businesses. During the raids, officials have reported the discovery of both unaccounted gold jewellery and related documents. The inspections began yesterday morning and will continue as part of the effort to address tax compliance in the gold trade.