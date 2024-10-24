Indian Railways introduces festival special trains: Full list

New Delhi: Indian Railways has announced the operation of several Festival Special trains. These trains were launched to to accommodate the surge in rail passengers during the upcoming Diwali and Chhath festivals. These trains will connect key destinations including Jammu Tawi, Howrah Junction, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra, Kamakhya, Amritsar, Saharsa, Ambala Cantt, and Darbhanga.

All special trains will feature AC Coaches, Sleeper Coaches, and General Coaches.

Full list:

Jammu Tawi – Howrah Junction Special Express

The Jammu Tawi – Howrah Junction Special Express (Train No. 04608/04607) will operate on select dates. Departing from Jammu Tawi on October 30 and November 4, 2024, it will make several stops, including Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar Cantt, and Chandigarh, before arriving at Howrah Junction. The return journey will commence on November 1 and November 6, 2024, with similar stops.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya Special Train

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Kamakhya Festival Special Express (Train No. 04680/04679), is scheduled to run on October 28 and November 2 for the Katra to Kamakhya route, and on October 31 and November 5 for the return. This train will ensure seamless travel for pilgrims, making stops at Jammu Tawi, Chandigarh, Saharanpur, and various other stations along the route.

Amritsar Junction – Saharsa Festival Special Express

The Amritsar Junction – Saharsa Festival Special Express (Train No. 04662/04661) will also be introduced, operating on October 29 and November 3 for the Amritsar to Saharsa leg, and returning on October 31 and November 5.

Ambala Cantt – Darbhanga – Amritsar Special Express

Lastly, the Ambala Cantt – Darbhanga – Amritsar Festival Special Express (Train No. 04520/04519) will run on October 25 and 26.