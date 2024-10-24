Infinix launches latest 4G smartphone: Details

Mumbai: Infinix Hot 50 Pro was launched in global markets as the latest 4G offering by the brand owned by China’s Transsion Holdings. Price and sale details of Infinix Hot 50 Pro are yet to be announced. It is available in Glacier Blue, Sleek Black, and Titanium Grey colours.

The dual SIM (nano) Infinix Hot 50 Pro runs on Android 14-based XOS 14.5 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,436 pixels) AMOLED IPS LTPS display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1,800nits of peak brightness. The display has a hole punch cutout for the selfie shooter and always on support. The handset runs on MediaTek Helio G100 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The onboard storage can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card while the memory can be virtually expanded up to 16GB.

Infinix Hot 50 Pro’s rear camera setup includes a 50-megapixel Hi-5022Q primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter. Selfies and video chats are handled by an 8-megapixel camera. It has integrated Infinix AI features as well.

Connectivity options on the Infinix Hot 50 Pro include Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, FM Radio, a 3.5mm audio jack, OTG, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi. Sensors onboard are an e-compass, G-sensor, gyroscope, light sensor, and proximity sensor. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and an IP54-rated build. The phone carries dual speakers with support for DTS Sound and Hi-Res audio. The Infinix Hot 50 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.