Kerala Rain: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 7 Districts

Kerala is set to experience isolated heavy rainfall today, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert for seven districts: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam. The warning emphasizes heavier rains in the central and southern regions of the state, which have already been hit by significant rainfall since yesterday.

At the same time, Cyclone Dana is rapidly approaching Odisha’s coast, with landfall expected early Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rain and thunderstorms to Odisha and parts of West Bengal. Almost half of Odisha’s population is likely to be affected by the intense weather conditions as the cyclone strengthens.

In anticipation of the cyclone, flight operations to and from Odisha and West Bengal, including Kolkata, will be suspended from Thursday evening until Friday morning. Authorities are preparing for the landfall, expected to begin late on October 24, between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port in Odisha.