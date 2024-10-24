Kerala to see widespread rainfall today; IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts

Widespread rainfall is anticipated across Kerala today, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for five districts: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, and Idukki. Thunderstorms are also expected in these areas. Despite the heavy rain, the IMD has confirmed that there are no fishing activity restrictions along the coasts of Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep. In the capital, heavy rainfall yesterday resulted in a landslide on the Vithura-Bonacaud road, which has since been closed for repairs. Emergency services are on-site, and the road is expected to be cleared by morning.

In Kattakada, intense rainfall caused flooding in several homes, including damage to the septic tank of Harikumar’s house in Charuppara. Additionally, a rare “waterspout” phenomenon, typically seen only during storms in deeper waters, was spotted off the coast of Vizhinjam, further illustrating the severity of the weather conditions.

In West Bengal, authorities are on high alert as Cyclone Dana approaches, expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and the Dhamara area in Bhadrak. In preparation, flight operations at Kolkata’s Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport will be suspended for 15 hours starting Thursday, and train services in the Sealdah division of Eastern Railways will also be halted for 14 hours, affecting local trains from coastal regions like Namkhana and Hasnabad.