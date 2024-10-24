Health & FitnessLife Style

Know the science behind sex and music

Studies show that music help improve sex. A recent study suggests that loud music can increase sexual desire. A study carried out jointly by Sonos Audio hardware company  and Apple Music  has revealed this. The study was carried among 30,000 people. According to the study, 67% of people who participated in the study have sex while singing loudly.

Neuroscientists claim that  listening to music increases the production of oxytocin. This hormone  makes people happier. Chennai-based sexologist Dr. Santhanam Jagannathan said that listening to music can help a man with low testosterone levels.

Researchers also say that music helps to improve mental status. According to Neuropsychologist Dr. Rhonda Freeman, music can increase emotional and sexual satisfaction with a partner.

Research suggests that music can improve mood, reduce pain and anxiety, and facilitate opportunities for emotional expression.

 

