Know what is phone anxiety

Phone anxiety means the fear of making or answering phone calls. it also called telephobia. It is a common fear among those with social anxiety disorder (SAD). These people do experience a sudden grasp of anxiety as soon as the telephone rings.
According to a report by The Conversation, a 2019 survey of UK office workers found 76% of millennials and 40% of baby boomers have anxious thoughts when their phone rings. Because of this, 61% of millennials would altogether avoid calls, compared with 42% of baby boomers.
Emotional symptoms of phone anxiety:
Avoid making calls or having others call you
Delay in making or answering phone calls
Obsess about what was said after calls
Stress about embarrassing yourself
Worry about bothering the other person
Worry about what you will say
Physical symptoms of phone anxiety :
Increased heart rate
Nausea
Shaking
Shortness of breath
Dizziness
Muscular tension
Treatment for phone anxiety or telephobia can include cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) techniques, such as cognitive restructuring and exposure training.
