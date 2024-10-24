Oman Air to operate six weekly flights to this city: Details

Muscat: Oman’s national carrier, Oman Air has increased its flight services to Russia. The airline will add three direct weekly flights to Moscow. The new services will start from October 29, 2024.

This will increase to five flights on December 1 and expand to six from December 25 through March 29, 2025. Flights from Muscat will depart at 15:25, arriving in Moscow at 21:00. Return flights will leave Moscow at 22:20, landing back in Muscat at 05:40.

Bookings can be made via Oman Air’s website, mobile app, or through preferred travel agents. The airline will deploy its B737 aircraft the service.