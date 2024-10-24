PM Modi announces ?2 lakh relief for victims of Bengaluru building collapse

A tragic building collapse in Babusab Palya near Kammanahalli, Bengaluru, claimed the lives of eight workers, with rescue operations continuing for over 28 hours to recover those trapped under the debris. The collapse occurred on Tuesday afternoon at a six-storey under-construction building, with more than 15 labourers on-site. Rescue teams from NDRF, SDRF, and local departments have been working tirelessly, and three individuals have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Two labourers, Gajendra and Elumalai, are still missing, and search efforts are ongoing. The eight deceased have been identified, with workers from Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttar Pradesh among the victims. The Prime Minister’s Office announced ex-gratia relief of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Initial investigations point to poor construction quality, structural defects, and violations of approved building plans as possible causes of the collapse.

The building’s owner, his son, and the contractor have been arrested for negligence. Authorities revealed that the construction had exceeded the approved six-storey limit and was carried out during rainy weather, contributing to the disaster. Additionally, a BBMP official responsible for overseeing the site has been suspended for failing to act on previous orders to halt and demolish the illegal construction.