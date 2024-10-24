PM Modi at BRICS Summit: India Advocates Dialogue and Diplomacy, Rejects War

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at the BRICS Summit, emphasized India’s stance on resolving conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy, specifically addressing the Russia-Ukraine war. Modi highlighted pressing global issues like economic instability, climate change, and terrorism, calling for peaceful negotiations and cooperation. He stressed the need for collective efforts to ensure a secure and prosperous future, drawing on the collaborative success against COVID-19 as a model.

Modi underscored the importance of combating terrorism without “double standards,” advocating for global unity in addressing radicalization and terror financing. He also called for comprehensive global regulations on cybersecurity and artificial intelligence. Additionally, the Prime Minister urged for timely reforms in global institutions like the UN Security Council, Multilateral Development Banks, and the WTO, emphasizing that BRICS should be seen as a group aiming to reform, not replace, global institutions.

Furthermore, Modi expressed India’s openness to welcoming new members to BRICS but stressed the importance of decisions made by consensus, respecting the views of founding members. He highlighted the need for BRICS to keep the aspirations of the Global South in mind and commended the grouping’s diverse cooperation and tradition of consensus-based decision-making.