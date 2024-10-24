Report shows PP Divya shared video criticizing Kannur ADM Naveen Babu

PP Divya, involved in the suicide case of Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, faces new challenges as a report reveals she circulated a video criticizing Babu. The Land Revenue Joint Commissioner’s report shows that Divya obtained farewell footage of Babu from a local news channel and shared it with various media outlets. This report will be submitted to the government today.

However, the investigation has found no evidence supporting claims that Babu delayed the issuance of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a petrol pump in Chengalayi, Kannur, or that he accepted bribes. The report highlights that Babu acted legally, seeking an assessment from the Town Planning Department after a police report flagged concerns about a road curve, with the proposal approved due to future road widening plans. Divya, who initially made bribery allegations, has not yet provided her statement.