Sony launches new TWS earphones in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Sony LinkBuds Open (WF-L910) TWS earphones were launched in India on Thursday. Sony LinkBuds Open price in India is set at Rs. 19,990. They will be available for purchase starting October 24 via Amazon, Flipkart, Sony Centres, Sony authorised dealers and select retail stores across the country. The earphones are offered in black and white colourways.

The Sony LinkBuds Open sport an open-ear design and come with Air Fitting Supporters. The earphones are equipped with 11mm ring-shaped neodymium driver units.

Also Read: Garmin Fenix 8 series smartwatches launched in India: Price, Specifications

LinkBuds Open TWS earphones come with Sony’s V2 Integrated Processor and DSEE (Digital Sound Enhancement Engine). They are said to offer AI-backed audio signal processing technology to help with clear, noise-free calls. They support an Adaptive Volume Control feature which automatically adjusts the volume of the earphones depending on the surroundings.

The Sony LinkBuds Open earphones are claimed to offer a total battery life of up to 22 hours, with a 3 minute quick charge said to provide users with a playback time of up to 60 minutes. The magnetic charging case has a USB Type-C port. The earphones come with an IPX4 rating for splash resistance. They support Bluetooth 5.3, SBC, AAC and LC3 audio codecs and multi-point connectivity.