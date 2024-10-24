Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower for 4th session

Mumbai: Indian equity indices BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty ended Thursday’s trading session marginally lower. , The BSE Sensex ended at 80,065.16, down merely 16.82 points or 0.02 per cent from its previous close. The NSE Nifty ended 36.10 points or 0.15 per cent lower at 24,399.40 levels.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 1,539 against 2,352 stocks that declined, and 120 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,011. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 123, and those that hit a 52-week low was 97. A total of 243 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 307 in the lower circuit.

26 out of 50 constituent stocks of Nifty50 ended higher. Top gainers were Ultratech Cement, Shriram Finance, Grasim, Titan, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Top losers were Hindustan Unilever, SBI Life Insurance Company, Hindalco, Nestle India, and Bajaj Auto.

Nifty Midcap100, and Nifty Smallcap100 indices ended down by 0.33 per cent, and 0.20 per cent respectively. The Nifty PSU Bank index outperformed the other sectoral indices with gains of 1.22 per cent, followed by Bank Nifty, Private Bank, Financial Services, and Healthcare indices. Nifty FMCG index ended lower by 2.83 per cent.