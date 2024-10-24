DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

UAE residents from 97 countries will get visa-on-arrival in Indonesia: Details

Oct 24, 2024, 06:10 pm IST

Dubai: Some UAE residents will be eligible to get visa on arrival in Indonesia. The country has appointed VFS Global for its electronic visa on arrival (e-VoA) facility. The technology company’s new e-VoA platform is set to commence in the first half of December 2024 and will be available to UAE residents who are from 97 countries eligible for the e-permit.

Travellers can complete the entire process online and receive a pre-approved e-VoA before departure. The permit can be obtained through the VFS Global website by submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online prior to travel.

The service costs IDR500,000 (about Dh120 as on October 23), with an additional IDR230,000 (about Dh50 as on October 23) charged as VFS Global service fee.

The company has also partnered with Emirates to make the Indonesia e-VoA application service “seamless” for the airline’s passengers. Travellers choosing any of Indonesia’s destinations will get an option to apply for their e-VoA. Once customers click on the link, they will be redirected to VFS Global’s website.

VFS Global has established dedicated Indonesia counters at its offices in Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, with plans to open another in Australia soon. Travellers applying for the e-permit will get email and live support in seven languages — English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French.

List of 97 countries eligible for e-permit

UAE Bahrain   Denmark Ireland    South Korea

South Africa    Netherlands    Ecuador   Italy Croatia

Albania    Belarus    Estonia    Iceland    Kuwait

United States  Belgium   Philippines      Japan      Laos

Andorra   Brazil      Finland    Germany Latvia

Saudi Arabia   Brunei Darussalam  Guatemala      Cambodia       Liechtenstein

Argentina Bosnia and Herzegovina  Hong Kong     Canada    Lithuania

Armenia  Bulgaria   Hungary  Kazakhstan     Luxembourg

Australia  Czech Republic       India       Kenya     Macau

Austria    Chile United Kingdom     Colombia Maldives

Malaysia  Malta      Morocco  Mexico    Egypt

Monaco   Mongolia  Mozambique   Myanmar Norway

Oman      Palestine  Papua New Guinea  France     Peru

Poland     Portugal  Qatar      Romania  Russia

Rwanda   San Marino     New Zealand   Serbia     Seychelles

Singapore       Cyprus    Slovakia  Slovenia  Spain

Suriname Sweden   Switzerland     Taiwan    Tanzania

Thailand  Timor-Leste    China      Tunisia    Turkey

Uzbekistan      Ukraine   Vatican    Venezuela       Vietnam

Jordan     Greece

 

