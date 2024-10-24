UAE residents from 97 countries will get visa-on-arrival in Indonesia: Details

Dubai: Some UAE residents will be eligible to get visa on arrival in Indonesia. The country has appointed VFS Global for its electronic visa on arrival (e-VoA) facility. The technology company’s new e-VoA platform is set to commence in the first half of December 2024 and will be available to UAE residents who are from 97 countries eligible for the e-permit.

Travellers can complete the entire process online and receive a pre-approved e-VoA before departure. The permit can be obtained through the VFS Global website by submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online prior to travel.

The service costs IDR500,000 (about Dh120 as on October 23), with an additional IDR230,000 (about Dh50 as on October 23) charged as VFS Global service fee.

The company has also partnered with Emirates to make the Indonesia e-VoA application service “seamless” for the airline’s passengers. Travellers choosing any of Indonesia’s destinations will get an option to apply for their e-VoA. Once customers click on the link, they will be redirected to VFS Global’s website.

VFS Global has established dedicated Indonesia counters at its offices in Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, with plans to open another in Australia soon. Travellers applying for the e-permit will get email and live support in seven languages — English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French.

List of 97 countries eligible for e-permit

UAE Bahrain Denmark Ireland South Korea

South Africa Netherlands Ecuador Italy Croatia

Albania Belarus Estonia Iceland Kuwait

United States Belgium Philippines Japan Laos

Andorra Brazil Finland Germany Latvia

Saudi Arabia Brunei Darussalam Guatemala Cambodia Liechtenstein

Argentina Bosnia and Herzegovina Hong Kong Canada Lithuania

Armenia Bulgaria Hungary Kazakhstan Luxembourg

Australia Czech Republic India Kenya Macau

Austria Chile United Kingdom Colombia Maldives

Malaysia Malta Morocco Mexico Egypt

Monaco Mongolia Mozambique Myanmar Norway

Oman Palestine Papua New Guinea France Peru

Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia

Rwanda San Marino New Zealand Serbia Seychelles

Singapore Cyprus Slovakia Slovenia Spain

Suriname Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania

Thailand Timor-Leste China Tunisia Turkey

Uzbekistan Ukraine Vatican Venezuela Vietnam

Jordan Greece