UAE residents from 97 countries will get visa-on-arrival in Indonesia: Details

Dubai: Some UAE residents will be eligible to get visa on arrival in Indonesia. The country has appointed VFS Global for its electronic visa on arrival (e-VoA) facility. The technology company’s new e-VoA platform is set to commence in the first half of December 2024 and will be available to UAE residents who are from 97 countries eligible for the e-permit.
Travellers can complete the entire process online and receive a pre-approved e-VoA before departure. The permit can be obtained through the VFS Global website by submitting all the required documents, and paying the necessary fees online prior to travel.
The service costs IDR500,000 (about Dh120 as on October 23), with an additional IDR230,000 (about Dh50 as on October 23) charged as VFS Global service fee.
The company has also partnered with Emirates to make the Indonesia e-VoA application service “seamless” for the airline’s passengers. Travellers choosing any of Indonesia’s destinations will get an option to apply for their e-VoA. Once customers click on the link, they will be redirected to VFS Global’s website.
VFS Global has established dedicated Indonesia counters at its offices in Dubai, Mumbai, and Shanghai, with plans to open another in Australia soon. Travellers applying for the e-permit will get email and live support in seven languages — English, Mandarin, Japanese, Korean, Arabic, German, and French.
List of 97 countries eligible for e-permit
UAE Bahrain Denmark Ireland South Korea
South Africa Netherlands Ecuador Italy Croatia
Albania Belarus Estonia Iceland Kuwait
United States Belgium Philippines Japan Laos
Andorra Brazil Finland Germany Latvia
Saudi Arabia Brunei Darussalam Guatemala Cambodia Liechtenstein
Argentina Bosnia and Herzegovina Hong Kong Canada Lithuania
Armenia Bulgaria Hungary Kazakhstan Luxembourg
Australia Czech Republic India Kenya Macau
Austria Chile United Kingdom Colombia Maldives
Malaysia Malta Morocco Mexico Egypt
Monaco Mongolia Mozambique Myanmar Norway
Oman Palestine Papua New Guinea France Peru
Poland Portugal Qatar Romania Russia
Rwanda San Marino New Zealand Serbia Seychelles
Singapore Cyprus Slovakia Slovenia Spain
Suriname Sweden Switzerland Taiwan Tanzania
Thailand Timor-Leste China Tunisia Turkey
Uzbekistan Ukraine Vatican Venezuela Vietnam
Jordan Greece
