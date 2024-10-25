28 Lakh Diyas to Light Up 55 Ayodhya Ghats for Deepotsav, 30,000 Volunteers Join In

Preparations for the eighth Deepotsav in Ayodhya are nearing completion, with 28 lakh diyas set to illuminate 55 ghats along the Saryu River, starting October 25. Led by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, this year’s event aims to break a world record for the largest display of diyas. Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Avadh University is overseeing the massive logistical effort, including the allocation of diyas and volunteers across prominent ghats such as Ram Ki Paidi and Bhajan Sandhya Sthal.

Around 30,000 volunteers from 14 affiliated colleges, 37 intermediate colleges, and 40 voluntary organizations will participate in lighting the diyas. The university has meticulously planned the number of volunteers and diyas for each ghat. For instance, Ghat 1 of Ram Ki Paidi will have 65,000 diyas lit by 765 volunteers, while other ghats have similar detailed arrangements. Volunteer ID cards are being distributed, with over 15,000 already issued, and a final training session is scheduled for October 25.

The festival will take place on October 30, with the final preparations being closely monitored by university and district officials. The event not only aims to set a new record but also highlights Ayodhya’s cultural and religious heritage, drawing global attention to the city’s Deepotsav celebration.