Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala on Friday, October 25, 2024. Gold is trading at Rs 58,360, up by Rs 80 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7295, up by Rs 10. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 440 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a minor decline on Friday. The price for 24 carat gold is Rs.7963.3 per gram, reflecting a decrease of Rs.620. The price for 22 carat gold is Rs.7301.3 per gram, down by Rs.570. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.8%, while over the last month it has seen a decline of -3.26%. The price of silver is currently set at Rs.105000 per kilogram, which is a reduction of Rs.2200 per kilogram.

Also Read: 10 police officers killed in militant attack in Pakistan

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts were trading at Rs 78,143 per 10 gram, down by 0.37% or Rs 288. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 96,401/kg, down by 0.65% or Rs 631. Gold prices have gained Rs 2,500/10 gram in the month of October so far while the silver prices have surged by 5,700/kg. On Thursday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs78,327 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.66% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs97,032 per kilogram with a gain of 0.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,733.63 per ounce. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday and were up 0.5% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,746.3. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $33.63 per ounce, Platinum rose 0.04% at $1,026.70.