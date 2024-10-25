Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to Flag Off IAF-UWM Car Rally in Tawang

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will flag in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Uttarakhand War Memorial car rally in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh, on October 30. The 32-member rally, which is traveling through various regions, arrived in Guwahati on Thursday, where they were warmly welcomed by Gauhati University’s staff and students. University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta, Guwahati Air Force Station commander Air Commodore SS Prabhune, and Uttarakhand War Memorial chairman Tarun Vijay greeted the rally participants during their visit to the city.

During the event, Prof. Mahanta expressed his hopes that the rally would inspire youth to pursue careers in the Indian Air Force and other armed forces. He referenced the cultural and historical significance of Srimanta Sankar Deva’s works, which mention Bharat 51 times, highlighting the deep-rooted sense of devotion and patriotism in Assam. Air Commodore SS Prabhune also encouraged students to consider a career in the Air Force for a fulfilling and purposeful life, while over a thousand students attended the event to honor the rally participants.

Rally commander Wing Commander Vijay Prakash Bhatt and other senior officers, including Group Captain RC Tripathi, Lt Col Ashwini Pawar, Lt Col Swati, and Lt Col Geetanjali, engaged with the students, answering their questions about the Air Force. Former Rajya Sabha MP Tarun Vijay honored the PG Students Union President, Manash Pratim Kalita, during the program. The rally will proceed to Tezpur next, where it will be greeted by students and faculty from Tezpur University.