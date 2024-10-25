Diwali 2024: Things to buy on Dhanteras

Mumbai: Dhanteras, also known as Dhantrayodashi marks the beginning of Diwali. Dhanteras is celebrated every year on the thirteenth day of the Krishna Paksha in Kartik (October to November). This year the celebration will be observed on October 29, Tuesday. On this auspicious day, people worship Lord Kuber, the god of wealth, and Lord Dhanvantri, the god of medicine.

Traditionally, on this day, people purchase gold, silver, and new utensils to signify wealth and prosperity. Many people also buy gold and silver coins on this day.

On Dhanteras, the Trayodashi Tithi will begin at 12:00 am on October 29 and will conclude at 2:45 am on October 30. The auspicious time to perform Dhanteras Puja will begin at 7:27 pm and conclude at 9:16 pm on October 29. Moreover, the Pradosh Kaal will occur from 6:37 pm to 9:16 pm.

Tings to buy:

Utensils- Buying utensils is customary on Dhanteras. One can go for silverware or brass utensils as these are considered to be auspicious and can be used during pooja.

Broom- There is a religious belief that the broom is the abode of Goddess Lakshmi and is said to remove negative forces and infuse positivity. It is also believed that broom sweeps out poverty and misery from the house and brings happiness and prosperity.

Gomti Chakra- Gomti chakra is considered sacred. These are a type of snails found in Gomti River, Dwarka. Gomti chakra is believed to bring health, wealth, and prosperity. It is said to be auspicious to put 11 Gomti Chakras in a yellow cloth and keep it in the locker on Dhanteras.

Gold or Silver jewelry- Gold and Silver shopping during on Dhanteras is said to bring fortune.

Electronics or gadgets- If you have been waiting to buy electronic items such as refrigerators, ovens, mobile phones, or laptops, then this is the best time to buy it as many stores and brands give a huge discount on these items.