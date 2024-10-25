Gulf country lowers minimum age of drivers, issues new traffic laws

Dubai: The UAE government announced new traffic laws in the country. The UAE government issued a new federal decree law on traffic regulations, which will come into effect on March 29, 2025.

The UAE government has lowered the minimum age of drivers. As per the new law, those who are 17 years old are will now allowed to obtain a licence to drive. Previously, one must be at least 18 years old to be eligible to drive cars and light vehicles.

In addition to this, the country will prohibit driving vehicles that make a lot of noise, and will not allow the use of car horns within cities except to prevent danger or accidents. The new regulations also prevent pedestrians from crossing roads with speed limits exceeding 80 kilometres per hour.

Authorities explained that those who do not comply will bear any civil or criminal liability.