Indian Railways to operate nine special festival trains: Full list

New Delhi: The Western Railway Zone has announced nine special festival trains on special fares. These special festival trains were launched to meet the high demand for travel during the upcoming festive season.

These trains include 20 trips of Udhna – Bhavnagar weekly special, 2 trips of Udhna – Vadodara – Gaya special, 2 trips of Vapi – Delhi superfast special, 8 trips of Ahmedabad – Danapur weekly special, 6 trips of Ahmedabad – Banaras weekly special, 2 trips of Ahmedabad – Jaynagar special, 2 trips of Vadodara – Gaya special, 10 trips of Sabarmati – Lucknow weekly special and 10 trips of Rajkot – Gorakhpur weekly special.

Full list:

Udhna-Bhavnagar Special (Weekly): Starting from October 28, 2024, this train will operate from Udhna every Monday at 22:05 hrs, reaching Bhavnagar the following morning at 08:45 hrs. The return journey from Bhavnagar will be every Tuesday at 19:00 hrs. It will halt at several stations including Vadodara, Ahmedabad, and Anand.

Udhna-Gaya-Vadodara Special: Aimed for two trips, this service will start on October 25, 2024, departing from Udhna at 22:00 hrs and reaching Gaya two days later at 07:00 hrs, with stops including Prayagraj Cheokki, Chunar, and Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya.

Vapi-Delhi Superfast Special: This Superfast service will operate twice starting October 25, 2024, departing from Vapi at 12:55 hrs. The route includes halts at prominent stations like Jaipur, Ahmedabad, and Valsad.

Ahmedabad-Danapur Special (Weekly): Running from October 26, 2024, this weekly train departs from Ahmedabad at 08:25 hrs, reaching Danapur the next day. Return trips are on Sundays, with halts at cities including Ratlam, Bhopal, and Guna.

Ahmedabad-Banaras Special (Weekly): Set to begin on October 29, 2024, this weekly train will leave Ahmedabad at 22:40 hrs, reaching Banaras the following day. Stops include Kota, Prayagraj, and Fatehpur.

Ahmedabad-Jaynagar Special: This train will operate twice, starting October 25, 2024, from Ahmedabad at 16:35 hrs, reaching Jaynagar in Bihar. The route includes Buxar, Patliputra, and Muzaffarpur.

Sabarmati-Lucknow Special (Weekly): Starting October 30, 2024, this train will depart from Sabarmati at 22:00 hrs every Wednesday, reaching Lucknow the next evening with halts at Jaipur, Ajmer, and Kanpur.

Vadodara-Gaya Special: Scheduled for two trips beginning October 29, 2024, this service leaves Vadodara at 00:45 hrs and reaches Gaya the following day with intermediate stops such as Ujjain and Katni.

Rajkot-Gorakhpur Special (Weekly): This weekly service starts October 30, 2024, from Rajkot at 15:15 hrs, arriving in Gorakhpur the following night. Major stops include Jaipur, Lucknow, and Gonda.