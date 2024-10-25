Kerala: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall Today, Issues Orange Alert for 8 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rainfall warning for Kerala due to Cyclone Dana, with forecasts predicting particularly intense rainfall in central and southern areas of the state. An orange alert has been declared in eight districts, including Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Ernakulam, while yellow alerts have been issued for Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode. The IMD also expects heavy rainfall across districts from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur tomorrow, urging residents to prepare accordingly.

In response to the ongoing rain, several eco-tourism spots, such as Ponmudi, Kallar, and Mankayam, have been closed, while water levels continue to rise in key reservoirs like the Aruvikkara Dam. Kollam has seen significant rain, leading to restrictions at the Pallaruvi waterfall until further notice. The increased water flow has similarly raised water levels at the Thenmala Dam. The Disaster Management Authority has advised people in landslide-prone regions to be vigilant, while fishermen have also been cautioned about strong winds and rough seas.

Cyclone Dana, which recently impacted the Odisha-West Bengal coast, has not resulted in fatalities according to Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, though it caused infrastructure damage, including fallen trees, power outages, and damaged homes. Heavy rain persists in Kerala, where the cyclone effects continue to be felt. The system made landfall early in the morning and is expected to downgrade to a severe depression soon, but caution remains advised across the affected regions.