Know what is ‘Narcissism’

Narcissism is the state of extreme self-involvement. At extreme levels, a narcissist person ignore the needs of people around them. While everyone may show occasional narcissistic behavior, true narcissists frequently disregard others or their feelings.

Narcissists believe that they are better than others and too self-absorbed to even consider someone else’s perspective.

According to Help Guide and Healthline, Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) refers to a condition where people love their idealized version and have ‘an inflated opinion of themselves’. They are huge attention seekers and are always looking for people’s admiration. They cannot handle criticism.

There are some common traits of people with narcissistic behavior that you may be able to spot. Here are they:

Exaggeration – Narcissists exaggerate all their achievements and important events.

Attention Seeking – Narcissists constantly need admiration and attention from people around them.

Unable to Understand Others – Narcissists often fail to understand what other people need and how they feel about a certain situation.

Arrogance – They always behave arrogantly and have inflated egos.

Sense of Entitlement – Narcissists always feel entitled.

Lack of Empathy: They lack empathy. They do not empathize with the needs, wants, or feelings of other people.

Manipulative Behavior: A narcissist will at first try to please you and impress you, but eventually, their own needs will always come first.