Oppo launches new X-series smartphones: Details

Mumbai: Oppo introduced its latest X-series flagship smartphones in China. The series include Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro. According to the company, the newly unveiled Oppo Find X8 series will also be launched in global markets — including India. More details about the arrival of these handsets will be announced by Oppo’s regional subsidiaries in the coming weeks.

Oppo Find X8 pricing starts at CNY 4,199 (roughly Rs. 49,600) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The handset is also available in 16GB+256, 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB variants that cost CNY 4,399 (roughly Rs. 51,900), CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 55,500) and CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 59,000), respectively. Customers can also purchase the handset in a 16GB+1TB option priced at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 64,900).

On the other hand, the Oppo Find X8 Pro is available with 12GB of RAM and 256GB for CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,600). It can also be purchased in 12GB+512GB, and 16GB+512GB configurations priced at CNY 5,699 (roughly Rs. 67,300) and CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,800), respectively. The top-of-the-line 16GB+1TB storage model is available for CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs. 76,750), while another variant with satellite connectivity will cost CNY 6,799 (roughly Rs. 80,300).

The standard model will be sold in Bubble Powder, Chasing Wind Blue, Floating White, Hoshino Black (translated from Chinese) colour options, while the Find X8 Pro will be available in Clear Sky Route, Walking in Clouds, and Hoshino Black colour options (translated from Chinese) colourways.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are dual-SIM (Nano) smartphones that run on Android 15 with the company’s ColorOS 15 skin on top. The standard model sports a 6.59-inch (1,256×2,760 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 460ppi pixel density, while the Pro variant has a 6.78-inch (1,264×2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 450ppi pixel density. The displays on both handsets have a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500nits peak brightness level.

The smartphones are powered by a 3nm octa-core Dimensity 9400 chipset from MediaTek, along with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM. You get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage on both models in the Find X8 series.

TheOppo Find X8 series is equipped with up to four Hasselblad-tuned rear cameras. Both models feature a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 120-degree field-of-view and an f/2.0 aperture, along with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and an f/2.6 aperture that uses Oppo’s Triple Prism Folded lens technology to keep the periscope lense setup compact.

The standard model has a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture, while the Pro variant has a main 50-megapixel LYT-808 sensor with an f/1.6 aperture as well as a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with an f/4.3 aperture and 6x optical zoom. On the front, both phone feature a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls. Oppo has also included its HyperTone Image Engine that is claimed to improve output.

Connectivity options on the Oppo Find X8 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual band GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The Pro model comes with a USB 3.1 Type-C port for faster data transfers, and both phones have an infrared (IR) transmitter. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, and an optical fingerprint scanner.

The Oppo Find X8 and Find X8 Pro pack 5,630mAh and 5,910mAh silicon carbon batteries, respectively. Both handsets offer 80W (Super Flash Charging) and 50W (Wireless Flash Charging) charging support, and they have IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.