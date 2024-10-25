South Western Railway to operate special trains to Kerala: Details

Bangalore: The South Western Railway has announced special train service to Kerala. The national transporter will operate trains on Yesvantpur–Kottayam–Yesvantpur route.

The Yesvantpur–Kottayam Express Festival Special (Train No. 06215) will depart from Yesvantpur at 18:30 hrs on October 29, 2024 (Tuesday), and is scheduled to arrive in Kottayam at 08:10 hrs the following day. In the return direction, the Kottayam–Yesvantpur Express Festival Special (Train No. 06216) will leave Kottayam at 11:10 hrs on October 30, 2024 (Wednesday), reaching Yesvantpur at 01:15 hrs the next day.

The festival special train will have 2 AC Two Tier Coaches, 4 AC Three Tier Coaches, 10 Sleeper Class Coaches, 2 General Second Class Coaches, 1 Pantry Car and 2 Luggage cum Brake Vans.

Also Read: Reserve Bank of India bans 13 unauthorised forex trading platforms: Details

Here are the details of the timings and stoppages for Train No. 06215/06216 Yesvantpur–Kottayam–Yesvantpur Express Festival Specials:

South Western Railway (SWR) will run also run special trains on Bengaluru – Chennai Egmore route. Train no. 06209/06210 KSR Bengaluru – Chennai Egmore – KSR Bengaluru will leave KSR Bengaluru at 08.05 hrs on October 30 (Wednesday) and November 3 (Sunday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 14.30 hrs, the same day.

In the return direction Train No. 06210 Chennai Egmore-KSR Bengaluru Superfast, Festival Express Special will leave Chennai Egmore at 15.55 hrs on October 30 (Wednesday) & November 3 (Sunday) and reach KSR Bengaluru at 22.50 hrs, the same day,” it added.

This train will have one AC Two Tier Coach, one AC Three Tier Coach, 11 sleeper class coaches, four General Second Class Coaches, and two second Class Coaches, which are Divyangjan friendly. The train will halt at Yesvantpur, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Arakkonam, Perambur and Chennai Egmore. The Indian Railways always operates special trains during the festive seasons to clear the rush of passengers.