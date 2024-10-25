Stock Market: Indian Equity markets decline for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity indices ended on weak note on October 25. This is for the fifth day in a row that Indian equity markets are closing lower. The Indian equity markets are falling for 4th straight week. This is the longest losing streak since August 2023.

The BSE Sensex settled at 79,402.29, down 662.87 points or 0.83 percent. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,180.80, down 218.60 points or 0.90 percent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 670 against 3,239 stocks that declined, and 80 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,989. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 113, and those that hit a 52-week low was 214. A total of 176 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 481 in the lower circuit. 46 Of 50 nifty stocks record losses this week, stocks down up to 22 percent.

Top gainers were ITC, Sun Pharma, Britannia Industries, HUL and Axis Bank. Top losers were IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Adani Enterprises, Shriram Finance, and M&M.

Among sectors, except FMCG (up 0.5 percent) all other indices ended in the red with auto, capital goods, metal, oil & gas, power, telecom, media down 1-2 percent. BSE Midcap index shed 1.5 percent and smallcap index fell 2.4 percent. Mid and small cap indices witnessed biggest weekly loss since December 2022.