Terror Attack Near LoC in Gulmarg, J&K: 2 Soldiers, 2 Porters Killed

In a tragic incident near the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir’s Gulmarg sector, two Indian soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives in a terror attack on Thursday evening, with three additional soldiers injured. The attack came on the heels of a high-level security meeting in Srinagar, led by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, to address the escalating violence in the region. Senior figures from the Army, police, paramilitary forces, and intelligence agencies participated in the Unified Headquarters (UHQ) discussions.

The attack reportedly targeted an Army convoy near the Nagin post at Bota Pathri, approximately seven kilometers from Gulmarg’s tourist hub, in an area where civilian movement is limited due to its closeness to the LoC. According to officials, militants opened fire on a vehicle from the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the Botapathri vicinity. The Army swiftly responded by cordoning off the area and deploying reinforcements, while Chinar Corps confirmed an exchange of fire between soldiers and the militants. The Army has stated that further details are under investigation.

Kashmir’s former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, expressed deep sorrow over the attack, describing it as “very unfortunate” and extending his condolences to the bereaved families. He voiced his concerns on social media about the region’s rise in violence and urged for strengthened security measures. Abdullah called for swift actions to prevent further incidents and wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the attack.