BBMP mandates evacuation of buildings encroaching Rajakaluve by Nov 15

BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has directed Tahsildars and Corporation officials to clear buildings encroaching on Bengaluru’s main stormwater drains and lakes by November 15. This order aims to alleviate the city’s persistent waterlogging and flooding issues caused by obstructions in natural water flow channels. During a recent meeting, Girinath delegated stormwater drain and road maintenance duties to zone commissioners, urging them to work with Tahsildars to ensure timely action on encroachment removal.

Girinath stressed that any failure to meet the deadline or delays in the eviction process would result in immediate disciplinary measures against responsible officials. He also called for an urgent survey of BBMP’s lakes to identify and clear encroachments by private or public bodies, focusing on protecting water bodies from further environmental degradation.

In Kamala Nagar, the BBMP began evicting and demolishing a three-storey building located near a secondary water canal, following structural damage due to water seepage. The building, housing five rented apartments, was evacuated for safety, with families relocated to safe accommodations. Nearby homes were also vacated, and electricity was cut off as a safety measure. BBMP officials and police remain on-site as the demolition proceeds.