BCCI announces India squad for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) announced the Indian cricket squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The series will start in Perth on November 22. Rohit Sharma is named as the captain and Jasprit Bumrah has been named vice-captain.

Injured veteran pacer Mohammed Shami has not been included. In his place, young pacers Harshit Rana has earned a maiden Test call-up while fast -bowling all-rounder Nitish Reddy is also in.

Domestic cricket veteran Abhimanyu Easwaran has also been called up. Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel are the two wicket-keepers. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli form the core of the top-order. In the middle-order, KL Rahul and Sarfaraz Khan are there. Apart from Bumrah and Rana, the other pacers are Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna. The three spin-allrounders in the squad are Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar.

After the completion of the 3-match Test series against New Zealand, India are set to play a 5-match Test series in Australia, part of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting 22nd November in Perth.

India’s squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

India’s squad for 4 T20Is against South Africa: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Avesh Khan, Yash Dayal