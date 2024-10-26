Bengaluru Power Outage Scheduled for October 27: Affected Areas Listed

The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) has announced a planned power outage in areas surrounding Victoria Hospital and Vasanth Nagar in Bengaluru on October 27, from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM. The outage is due to maintenance work by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) at the 66/11 KV C Station and Victoria Station, which will impact power supply to key locations, including hospitals, businesses, and residential areas.

Several hospitals, such as Nepro Institute at Victoria Hospital, Minto Eye Hospital, Gasco Enterology Hospital, and Allied Hospital, will be affected by the outage. Additionally, neighborhoods and commercial areas including K.R. Road, S.P. Road, SJP Road, Chikpet, OTC Road, JC Road, and Kalasipalya Main Road, among others, are expected to experience power disruptions. The impact extends to other busy streets like BVK Iyengar Road, Nagartpete, Tigalapete, and parts of Mamulpet, as well as the vicinity of the Beli Basavanna Temple.

In Vasanth Nagar, areas around MLA Bhavan, the KPCC Office, and Cunningham Road will face interruptions. Specific streets affected include Alley Oscar Road, Queens Road, Bowring Hospital, Infantry Road, and more, including public buildings like Visvesvaraya Tower and the Police Commissioner’s Office. BESCOM has urged residents in these areas to plan accordingly and cooperate during the maintenance period to minimize disruption.