Centre appoints 29 new joint secretaries across departments

The Centre has enacted a significant reshuffle by appointing 29 joint secretaries across multiple government departments, according to an order from the Personnel Ministry. These positions were filled by officers from a range of central services, including the Indian Defence Accounts Service (IDAS), Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), Indian Audit and Accounts Service (IA&AS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS), among others.

Notably, IDAS officers Praveen Kumar Rai and Rakesh Kumar Pandey, along with IRSEE officer Rajesh Gupta, have been appointed as joint secretaries within the Ministry of Home Affairs. Raj Kumar, an IA&AS officer from the 1999 batch, has been appointed as Director (Finance) at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for a five-year term. Additionally, Deepak Agarwal, a 2000-batch IAS officer from Uttar Pradesh, has taken the role of Managing Director at the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED). Other IAS officers, such as Chauhan Sarita Chand and P. Bala Kiran, will serve in the Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and the Department of Personnel & Training, respectively.

The reshuffle also placed Bhavna Saxena, a 1996-batch IPS officer from Andhra Pradesh, as CEO of the Central Adoption Resource Authority under the Ministry of Women & Child Development. Officers Anjan Kumar Mishra and Niraj Kumar are now serving in roles under the Petroleum Ministry and Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, respectively. In addition, senior officers Rajat Agarwal and Ved Prakash Mishra have been appointed as joint secretaries in the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, while other key appointments include joint secretary roles in the Departments of Commerce, Animal Husbandry, and Corporate Affairs.