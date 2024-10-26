Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up to all-time high

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold appreciated sharply in Kerala on Saturday, October 26, 2024. Gold price touched new all-time high. The yellow metal is trading at Rs 58,880, up by Rs 520 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 7360, up by Rs 65. Yesterday, gold price declined marginally by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a minor increase on Saturday. The price of 24 carat gold is Rs.7976.3 per gram, reflecting an increase of Rs.130. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs.7313.3 per gram, rising by Rs.120. The price fluctuation for 24 carat gold over the past week has been -0.82%, while over the past month, it has seen a decline of -3.83%. The price of silver is Rs.101000 per kg, down by Rs.4000 per kg.

In Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold December futures contracts were trading at Rs 78,143 per 10 gram, down by 0.37% or Rs 288. Silver December futures contracts were trading at Rs 96,401/kg, down by 0.65% or Rs 631. Gold prices have gained Rs 2,500/10 gram in the month of October so far while the silver prices have surged by 5,700/kg. On Thursday, gold December futures contract settled at Rs78,327 per 10 grams with a gain of 0.66% and silver December futures contract settled at Rs97,032 per kilogram with a gain of 0.07%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was little changed at $2,733.63 per ounce. Prices hit a record high of $2,758.37 on Wednesday and were up 0.5% so far in the week. U.S. gold futures fell 0.1% to $2,746.3. Price of spot silver fell 0.2% to $33.63 per ounce, Platinum rose 0.04% at $1,026.70.