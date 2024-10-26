Cops face disciplinary action after alleged assault on brothers in Kozhikode station

In response to an alleged assault on two brothers at Kozhikode’s Panniyankara police station, disciplinary action has been taken against two officers. The brothers, K.P. Saeed Mohammed Mustafa and K.P. Mohammed Muneef, from Vengeri, had visited the station on October 7 to file a complaint after a minor accident involving their car and a scooter. During their visit, they claimed that officers verbally abused and then physically assaulted them after they attempted to record the altercation on their phones.

The incident led the brothers to file a formal complaint with City Police Commissioner T. Narayanan, prompting an internal investigation overseen by Assistant Commissioner A.M. Siddique. This investigation corroborated the brothers’ account, leading to disciplinary measures against Sub-Inspector Subhash and Senior Civil Officer/GD-in-charge Padmarajan. Both officers have been temporarily transferred to the Kozhikode District Police Headquarters for intensive training, with indications that a permanent transfer may follow post-training.

The incident reportedly escalated when the brothers attempted to record the officers’ behavior, resulting in their phones being confiscated and an alleged physical assault inside the station. Following the investigation report by Assistant Commissioner Siddique, the decision to transfer the officers was made as an initial corrective action, with further measures potentially pending.