Cyclone Sitrang: Rain Forecast for West Bengal’s Kali Puja

Cyclone Sitrang brought significant rain to Kolkata and South Bengal, although it didn’t make direct landfall in West Bengal. Heavy downpours have led to widespread waterlogging across Kolkata and other South Bengal districts, impacting daily life. With Kali Puja around the corner, residents are concerned about how ongoing rain might affect the celebrations. The Meteorological Department forecasts light to moderate rainfall from October 30, covering both South and North Bengal.

As rainfall continues, parts of Kolkata, including Behala, face severe waterlogging, straining the drainage system and making commuting difficult. Several South Bengal districts report similar issues, with flood alerts issued by the IMD. For October 30 and 31, the department has placed six districts under an orange alert, four under a red alert, and five under a yellow alert, warning of possible heavy rain in these areas.

Cyclone Sitrang made landfall near Dhamra in Odisha before weakening, bringing strong winds of up to 90 km/h to East Midnapore’s coastal regions in West Bengal. Coastal towns like Nandigram and Khejuri saw trees and power lines brought down by strong gusts. The weather is expected to improve from tomorrow, but officials are urging residents to avoid waterlogged areas, especially with reports of fallen electric wires creating additional safety hazards.