Diwali 2024: Akasa Air announces discounts up to 15%: Details

Mumbai: India’s fastest-growing airline, Akasa Air, has launched Diwali sale. The air carrier is offering 15 percent discount on international flights. Passengers can avail 15 percent discount on the basic fare using the code DIWALI15.

The low-cost airline operator also announced that domestic travellers will be eligible to book flights starting from Rs 1,499.

One can book these special fares via the Akasa Air website, app, or through travel partners. The sale runs from October 24 to October 27, 2024, for trips starting November 1, 2024. Offers apply to both one-way and round-trip journeys, covering non-stop and connecting flights. A minimum seven-day advance booking is required.

Since its launch in 2022, Akasa Air has flown over 12 million passengers and now connects 27 destinations across India and the Middle East.