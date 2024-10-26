Diwali 2024: Simple tips to  stay healthy

Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 this year. Staying fit and healthy during the festival is essential. As per experts, late nights during festivals or special occasions like Diwali will increase acidity, bloating, sugar cravings, insomnia, irritability, obesity, and hormone difficulties.

Here are some simple tips to stay healthy:

Eat normally: Many people skip meals or eat little throughout the day in preparation for late-night feasts. If you don’t eat enough throughout the day, you’ll overeat at night. If you over-exercise, it will contribute to nighttime overeating. Late-night eating might cause bloating, acidity, and irritability.

Eat banana or curd rice before late night dinner: Eat a banana, or a prebiotic before late night dinner.

Also Read: Know types of toxic gratitude

Pick your meal wisely: Choosing only one cuisine – and no more than three products from that cuisine – will benefit us.

Pick Diwali specific dessert: Eating a Diwali-specific dessert is preferable to eating a random mithai like chocolate, cookie, or cake that is available all year.

Rub ghee on your feet, have a glass of water: Rubbing a little ghee on your feet will assist relieve gas and bloating while also ensure a good night’s sleep. Drink warm water is essential for soothing your voice.