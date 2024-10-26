HC rejects plea for separate Karnataka flag, cites lack of jurisdiction

The Karnataka High Court dismissed a petition requesting an order for the state government to create a separate state flag for Karnataka. Chief Justice N.V. Anjaria and a division bench reviewed the public interest litigation filed by Belagavi-based activist Bhimappa Gadad. The court clarified that the issue lies outside its jurisdiction, stating that the petitioner may have misunderstood the court’s authority. While the court refrained from commenting on whether such a petition could be permissible, it emphasized that it cannot address the matter.

Historically, the state flag debate gained traction in 2018 when an expert committee, led by former Advocate General Prof. Ravi Varma Kumar, proposed a unique design featuring the Gandabherunda symbol with yellow, white, and red colors. Approved by the state cabinet under the then-Chief Minister, the flag was released to the public. However, the flag’s official adoption stalled, leaving the issue unresolved.

The petitioner argued that Karnataka should be allowed a state flag, citing strong public support and confusion caused by the use of various flags statewide. He urged that a court mandate was essential to enable the state government to proceed, noting that this would strengthen public confidence in the judiciary. Despite this appeal, the court concluded that the petitioner had already succeeded in raising public awareness on the issue and dismissed the plea, asserting the finality of its ruling.