IFFI Film Bazaar announces 21 international films, 8 web series

At this year’s Film Bazaar, held alongside the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, 21 feature films and eight web series from seven different countries will be showcased, representing a mix of languages like Hindi, English, Assamese, Tamil, Bengali, and Cantonese, among others. Film Bazaar, since its inception in 2007, has supported and spotlighted South Asian film talent, providing a valuable platform for filmmakers focused on the region’s diverse stories in both production and distribution.

The 2023 edition marks a new collaboration with the Asia TV Forum and Market, aiming to expand project reach through a cross-exchange initiative. With the rise in web series popularity, the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) has included eight web projects in various genres like drama, action, comedy, and period drama. The Film Bazaar’s Open Pitch session will offer filmmakers from India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Australia, the UK, Germany, and Hong Kong a chance to present their work to industry professionals, fostering opportunities for co-production and distribution.

NFDC’s managing director, Prithul Kumar, highlighted the impressive turnout, with 180 feature film submissions from 23 countries and 38 web series submissions from eight countries. As one of Asia’s most renowned festivals since 1952, IFFI celebrates global and South Asian cinema, bringing filmmakers, producers, and festival programmers together to support creative and financial partnerships in a rich showcase of world cinema.