IMD forecasts heavy rain, thunderstorms; Yellow alert for 8 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for eight districts in Kerala, forecasting heavy rainfall throughout the state. Districts under alert include Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, with intensified showers expected over the next 24 hours. The IMD warns of rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, spurred by a cyclonic circulation over the southeastern Arabian Sea near southern Kerala, and advises caution in hilly regions due to potential severe rainfall.

In anticipation of adverse weather, control rooms have been set up across the state to manage emergency situations. General Education Minister V Sivankutty conducted a review meeting to assess Thiruvananthapuram’s preparedness for the heavy monsoon, with officials providing updates on current safety measures and flood response plans in the district.

People in landslide-prone and low-lying areas have been advised to relocate to safer zones if necessary, while those living in unstable structures should exercise extra care due to risks from strong winds. Rising water levels in rivers and reservoirs also call for caution around water bodies, and travel to higher-altitude tourist spots is discouraged. Additionally, a fishing ban remains in place along the Kerala and Lakshadweep coastlines to ensure safety amid rough sea conditions.