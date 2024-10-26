India issues new guidelines to boost seaweed production

The Union Government has introduced new guidelines under the “Guidelines for Import of Live Seaweeds into India,” aimed at expanding India’s seaweed industry, particularly in coastal states like Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala. These guidelines streamline the process of importing high-quality seed material, offering an import permit within four weeks to support the growth of local seaweed enterprises. Seaweeds, valued globally for their medicinal and nutritional benefits, are widely used in pharmaceuticals for treatments like goitre, cancer, and bone therapies, gaining recognition as the “medicinal food of the 21st Century.”

Currently, India’s seaweed industry faces challenges with seed availability and quality, particularly for commercially valuable species such as Kappaphycus. India’s seaweed production is minimal, with the country contributing only 34,000 tonnes in 2021, a small fraction compared to global outputs. The Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) estimates that India has the potential to produce up to 9.7 million tonnes of seaweed across 342 identified coastal sites, signaling significant growth potential under the new guidelines. These guidelines emphasize quarantine protocols, risk assessments, and biosecurity measures to prevent potential pest or disease introductions, strengthening environmental safety in seaweed farming.

Beyond boosting seed availability, these measures will encourage environmentally responsible seaweed cultivation and support economic growth in the sector. The import of diverse seaweed strains, such as red, brown, and green algae, is expected to drive research and development efforts, which will help India increase its production range and variety, aligning with global standards and demands.